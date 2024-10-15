Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TFC opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

