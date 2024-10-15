K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
K&S Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.
About K&S
