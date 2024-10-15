K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

K&S Corporation Limited engages in the transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

