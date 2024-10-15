Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KD opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Kyndryl by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 92.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

