Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 319,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.7 days.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF remained flat at $20.97 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

