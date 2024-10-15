LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded LEG Immobilien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.74.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.