Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,368,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 19,964,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Lenovo Group Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LNVGF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,828. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

