Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $24.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,544.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

