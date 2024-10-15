Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 13,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,765. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $11.79.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

