Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 15,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $600.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $607.84 and a 200 day moving average of $583.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

