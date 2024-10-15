Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 223,432 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 127,126 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325,975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. 2,923,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,540. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

