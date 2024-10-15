Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $218.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

