Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $944,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,969 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

