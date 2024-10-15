Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
