Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,157. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

