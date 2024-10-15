Longboard Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,960% compared to the average volume of 207 call options.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 51.6 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,361.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

