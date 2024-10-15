Longboard Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,960% compared to the average volume of 207 call options.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 51.6 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,361.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

