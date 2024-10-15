Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 951,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 84,722 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $280.97 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $281.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

