Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) versus Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Head to Head Review

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 2 9 1 2.92 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Merit Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $101.82, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 405.20%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.30 billion 4.27 $94.41 million $1.74 54.90 Lucid Diagnostics $3.80 million 10.75 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.61

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Lucid Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 9.02% 15.29% 8.58% Lucid Diagnostics -1,227.74% N/A -112.67%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Lucid Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.