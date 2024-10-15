Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $287.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day moving average is $267.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

