Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

