Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,688. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

