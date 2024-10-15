Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,990,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,275,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

