Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $16.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $927.96. 1,079,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

