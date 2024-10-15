Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. 33,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCN. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 42,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 83.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

