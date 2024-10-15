Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

