Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.45. 11,225,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average of $173.41. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

