Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.