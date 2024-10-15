Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

