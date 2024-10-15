Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 171,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

