Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 303,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,222. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

