Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

