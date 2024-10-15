Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 177,734 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after acquiring an additional 430,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.