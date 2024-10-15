Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,221.3% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 345,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 330,752 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 132,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,851. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

