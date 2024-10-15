Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

