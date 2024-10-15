Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 84,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $46.96. 7,196,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

