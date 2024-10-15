Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Free Report) were down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.01 ($0.22). Approximately 1,017,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,419% from the average daily volume of 40,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Malvern International Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of £4.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Malvern International

In related news, insider Mark Westcombe Elliott bought 230,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £39,134 ($51,102.12). Company insiders own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc provides educational services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Communicate School in Manchester; Language in Action; and International Study Centres. It also offers English language schools, juniors and summer camps programmes; business and management, accounting and finance, humanities and social sciences, and engineering and science; in-sessional and pre-sessional English programs; and international foundation year and programme, international year one, and international graduate diploma.

