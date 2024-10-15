Marvell Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 58,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 44,355 call options.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,465. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 25,045,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

