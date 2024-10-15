Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for about 3.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Masimo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MASI

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.