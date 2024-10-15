Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at BTIG Research

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.