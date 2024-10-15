Mcashchain One Day Volume Reaches $0.04 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $6.19 million and $0.04 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00251692 BTC.

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.00947258 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mcashchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mcashchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mcashchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.