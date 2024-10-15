MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.14, with a volume of 31227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9605084 EPS for the current year.

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In other MDA Space news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

