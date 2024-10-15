MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $147,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 14.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

