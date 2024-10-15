MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $297,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $991.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,001.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $832.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

