MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.41%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.