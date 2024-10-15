MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.41%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
