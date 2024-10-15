MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 339 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $286.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

