MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 60,182 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,182 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.