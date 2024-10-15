MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4 %

LRCX opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.