Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 10,000 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 107,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 421,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,933. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.75%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

