Members Trust Co Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. 3,417,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

