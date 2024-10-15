Members Trust Co Makes New $231,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.21. 447,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,865. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

