Members Trust Co Sells 578 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $81.17. 12,062,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045,640. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

